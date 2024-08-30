Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $156.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

