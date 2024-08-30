Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 2%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 18,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 5,329.44%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rafael stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Rafael as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

