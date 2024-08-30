Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) SVP Sells $93,011.76 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $93,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,803.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RNGR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

