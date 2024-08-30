RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. RB Global has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

