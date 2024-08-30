Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently:

8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.50 to C$62.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.10. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.0725356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

