Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently:
- 8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.50 to C$62.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Exchange Income Price Performance
Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.10. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.0725356 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
