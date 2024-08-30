Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

