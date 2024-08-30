Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Up 10%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 38,193,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 58,268,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

