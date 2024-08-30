Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
