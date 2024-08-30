Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.