Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Busey Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 397.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 58.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

