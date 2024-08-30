Research Analysts Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

MASI stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Masimo by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

