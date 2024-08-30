Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.6 %

Zumiez stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $565.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

