Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,846,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 519.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 228,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

