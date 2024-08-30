Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Insider Melanie Laing Buys 6,666 Shares

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,998.50 ($10,134.12).
Ridley Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.
About Ridley
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ridley
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.