Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Insider Melanie Laing Buys 6,666 Shares

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,998.50 ($10,134.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

