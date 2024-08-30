Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.40. 2,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

