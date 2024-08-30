Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

BNS opened at C$66.40 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

