Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.