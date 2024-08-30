Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

