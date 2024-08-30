Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,525,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

