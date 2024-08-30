Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Bryan Joseph Acquires 32,796 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph acquired 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £49,849.92 ($65,739.05).

Bryan Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Bryan Joseph acquired 15,209 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.76 ($32,893.00).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 153 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.11. The company has a market capitalization of £380.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 216 ($2.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.