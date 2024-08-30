Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.31-$9.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.030-10.110 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.91 on Friday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average of $271.54. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

