Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $258.60. Approximately 7,018,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,565,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.