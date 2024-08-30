Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.87

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.87 ($100.97) and traded as high as €101.30 ($112.56). Sanofi shares last traded at €100.98 ($112.20), with a volume of 972,625 shares changing hands.

Sanofi Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €94.49 and its 200-day moving average is €90.87.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.