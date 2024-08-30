ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $52.30 on Friday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.