SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $6.80. SeaChange International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 151 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

