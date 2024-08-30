Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zumiez by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $32,657,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

