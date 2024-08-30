Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

