Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $255.16 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 120.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

