Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.24 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.62. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
