Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Trading Up 5.2%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 11,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 294,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences accounts for 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned 5.70% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

