SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 62.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

