Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 101.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 210,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

