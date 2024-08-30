Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

