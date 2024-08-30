Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $380.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.34. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $363.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

