Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Decreases By 17.9%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,151,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 3,839,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.7 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
VOLVF opened at C$26.68 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of C$19.15 and a 12 month high of C$30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.48.
About AB Volvo (publ)
