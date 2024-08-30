Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Decreases By 17.9%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,151,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 3,839,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.7 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VOLVF opened at C$26.68 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of C$19.15 and a 12 month high of C$30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.48.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

