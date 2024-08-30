Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rises By 24.2%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

