Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Declines By 25.0%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 452,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

