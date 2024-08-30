Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Drops By 33.3%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
