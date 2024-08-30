Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Drops By 33.3%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.