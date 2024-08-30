Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Increases By 24.9%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $8.98 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

About Artemis Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.