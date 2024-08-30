Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Increases By 24.9%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $8.98 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.
About Artemis Gold
