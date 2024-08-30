Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Decreases By 31.7%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.28.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

