Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Decreases By 31.7%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.28.
About Asante Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.