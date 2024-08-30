Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 26.6%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,163.5 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

