Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 20.9%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AXA Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.