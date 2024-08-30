Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 20.9%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AXA Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.
AXA Company Profile
