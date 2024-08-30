Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 24.5%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 2.6 %

AZMTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.