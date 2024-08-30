Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 24.5%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Up 2.6 %
AZMTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
