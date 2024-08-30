Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 59.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

