Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 59.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Basanite
