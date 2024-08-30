Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rises By 51.7%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.1 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

BYLOF opened at $16.44 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.