Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Drops By 26.7%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Stock Down 2.5 %

EZFill stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.43. EZFill has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

