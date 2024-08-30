Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Declines By 24.0%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $17.94 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

