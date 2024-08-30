Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Decreases By 26.5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

