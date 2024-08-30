Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 34.5%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

