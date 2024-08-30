Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Decreases By 17.8%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

