Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Decreases By 17.8%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medicover AB (publ)
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.