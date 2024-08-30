Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Drops By 17.6%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of News

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

News Trading Down 0.8 %

NWSA stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

